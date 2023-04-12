MnDOT announces more than 200 construction projects across the state this year

(ABC 6 News) – More than 200 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure to improve safety and mobility, will be worked on across the state this year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

MnDOT said planned construction projects include 171 road and bridge projects, plus 52 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.

“After a long winter with record-setting snowfalls, MnDOT joins many Minnesotans in welcoming the arrival of spring,” said Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Warmer weather also means drivers can expect to see more orange cones and work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects. MnDOT has a robust construction program planned this year, and we need motorists’ help to keep everyone safe: obey speed limits and slow down in work zones, put away cell phones and other distractions, be patient, and plan ahead for detours.”

One of the projects is improving Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. This is the final year of a three-year project that includes reconstructing southbound lanes, replacing bridges, improving safety by closing specific accesses, building a noise wall and installing permanent snow fence.

Another project includes Highway 14 safety improvements west of Rochester with construction expected to begin on April 17.

Also, crews will be replacing two bridges on Highway 30 west of Chatfield beginning on April 17. A stretch of the highway will be closed and detoured as crews complete the work.

The 2023 state construction program remains largely unchanged by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Although Congress passed that federal appropriation bill in March 2022, authority for MnDOT to spend the additional dollars was only approved by the Minnesota Legislature in February 2023. The agency expects the size of construction programs in 2024 and future years to be larger with the additional federal funds provided by the IIJA.

For an overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, CLICK HERE.