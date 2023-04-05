Hwy 30 detour begins soon for bridge replacements west of Chatfield

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says Hwy 30 west of Chatfield will soon be closed and detoured as crews replace two bridges.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, Apr. 17, weather permitting, as crews will replace the bridge at Mill Creek in Chatfield, and the bridge at the North Branch Root River, west of Olmsted Co. Rd. 7, in Cummingsville.

Hwy 30 bridge work map (Credit: MnDOT)

The below detour will be in effect during construction.

Motorists traveling east to Chatfield should take Olmsted Co. Rd. 1 south to Olmsted Co. Rd. 2 east to Hwy 52. Hwy 30 traffic traveling west from Chatfield will use the same detour in reverse.

Residents on the west of side of Mill Creek will be able to access Chatfield via Division St. NW.

The work is scheduled to last until mid-October.