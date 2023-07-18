Minnesota ranks third amongst winningest Powerball states

(ABC 6 News) – The state of Minnesota has some luck when it comes to Powerball winners.

According to Minnesota Bets, the state has had 22 jackpot winners which ranks third in the nation behind Missouri (31 winners) and Indiana (39 winners).

However, no one from Minnesota has won the Powerball jackpot in nearly 10 years, with Paul White of Ham Lake, the last to do so in August of 2013. White split a nearly $450 million jackpot — one of the largest in Powerball history — and took home $149.4 million.

Back in 2011, Thomas and Kathleen Morris from Burnsville became the largest jackpot winners in state history when they brought in $228.9 million with their lucky numbers.

One of the most memorable wins occurred in 2003, when 16 lunch ladies working in the cafeteria of Buffalo High School bought a ticket that ended up netting them $95.4 million dollars with each taking home approximately $2 million. Nicknamed the Happy Huskers after the school’s mascot — a partially husked ear of corn — most of the group continued working at the school for many years to come.

The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing on Monday night.

The next drawing is Wednesday, July 19.

The chances of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million.