Minnesota City teenager formally charged in Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota City teenager appeared in court Tuesday in connection with an alleged DWI crash from August of 2023.

Cieara Nicole Gilbertson, 19, was charged in March of 2024 with two counts of criminal vehicular operation–bodily harm, under the influence of a controlled/intoxicating substance; and two counts of DWI–operate motor vehicle.

Gilbertson made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court April 9.

According to court documents, at about 10 a.m. Aug. 24, 2023, Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash at 55th Street NW and 41st Street NW in Rochester.

Gilbertson’s vehicle had crossed multiple lanes of traffic, collided with the median barrier, and bounded back into the opposite ditch.

Court documents allege that the trooper noticed signs of intoxication and asked Gilbertson to perform sobriety tests, which she failed.

ABC 6 News on the scene saw Gilbertson fail the sobriety tests, after which she was handcuffed and shouted that she was being arrested for a “DUI.”

According to court documents, a sample from Gilberton at the time of her arrest later tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

According to court documents, a male passenger sustained cuts on his forehead and left knee during the crash.

Gilbertson’s next hearing is scheduled for April 23.