Woman arrested after crash at Highway 52 and 55th Street NW

(ABC 6 News) – A woman was handcuffed and taken into custody at the scene of a single-vehicle crash at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

ABC 6 News’ Alex Cotter arrived to the scene of a southbound crash near Highway 52’s exit onto 55th Street NW, and saw an adult woman performing field sobriety tests near a white vehicle, which had gone into the ditch.

Minnesota State Patrol officers appeared to be examining the median across the southbound lane, where the car may have collided before going into the ditch.

A passenger was treated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for a visible head wound, but was conscious and walking around.

ABC 6 News saw the woman fail the sobriety tests, after which she was handcuffed and shouted that she was being arrested for a “DUI.”

ABC 6 News has requested more information from the Minnesota State Patrol and Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, and will update this story later today.