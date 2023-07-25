Minnesota agencies discuss traffic safety ahead of cannabis legalization

(ABC 6 News) – Agencies from the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss traffic safety ahead of the state’s legalization of cannabis.

Officials will discuss what drivers and riders need to know about drugged driving, cannabis use while driving a motor vehicle or operating a recreational vehicle, and traffic safety, enforcement and education on the road, trails and water.

Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medication can hinder a person’s ability to drive a motor vehicle, or operate a recreational vehicle or boat safely.

Speakers will include Minnesota DPS Commissioner, Bob Jacobson, Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, Col. Matt Langer, Office of Traffic Safety Director, Mike Hanson, and Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division Director, Col. Rodmen Smith.

The news conference is at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety in downtown St. Paul. Watch it below.

**If watching on the ABC 6 News Now App, CLICK HERE**