Mayo Clinic introduces new air ambulance

(ABC 6 News) – The Mayo Clinic is welcoming its new state-of-the-art technology to Rochester. This latest investment in patient care won’t be in the facility — but assisting to take patients there.

Their new air ambulances aim to aid in transporting patients to the Med City as quickly, and as safely, as possible. The first-of-its-kind airbus is equipped with medical gear and able to reach speeds of up to 150 miles per hour, with a price of $11 million.

According to the chopper’ pilot, this aircraft has a computerized autopilot so the human pilot only has to take over during takeoff and landing.

“It controls everything, the airspeed, the altitude, the heading. Less work for us to be able to monitor and be available to work emergencies if they arise” continues Bernarding

Mayo Clinic says the biggest difference is the ability to carry a heavier payload. The new chopper can carry nearly 84,00 pounds, which includes nearly 250 gallons of fuel, along with the patient, pilot, and flight crew.