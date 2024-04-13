Mayo Clinic’s 10th annual Walk of Remembrance

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic held its 10th annual Walk of Remembrance on Friday, April 12, and before the walk Tiffany Hendrickson met the mother of the man who gave her a new shot at life.

Christian Wolter was killed in a rollover car accident in December 2023. Christian donated his organs, directly saving the lives of three people, including Hendrickson, who received his kidney after waiting on the transplant list for three and a half years.

— RELATED: The Story of Christian Wolter: turning tragedy to hope —

Elizabeth Wolter, Christian’s mom, and Hendrickson met for the first time on Friday, saying it felt like meeting an old friend.

“I think It’s just been amazing to be able to connect and turn what was Elizabeth’s probably worst day of her life into my best day. And somehow going forward from there, that we’ll be forever connected and that Christain’s life goes on,” said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson said she has not experienced any complications from the transplant and is feeling better than she ever has.