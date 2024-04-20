Mason City will be the center of new Amazon facility

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Mason city announced Friday it will soon be the home of a new Amazon distribution center.

It’s a centralized location to help the retail giant provide better and faster service to its north Iowa customers.

“We really think this is an ideal location for them, it’s the first such distribution center in the area,” said Mason City Mayor Bill Schickle.

Mason City leaders are excited for the economic opportunities amazon will bring to the area.

“Anytime you have a major national, international company like amazon that selects your community, it’s a great thing economically,” said Chad Schreck, President & CEO of North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp.

Having a local Amazon facility should lead to faster shipping times on orders.

“They’ll be bringing in things from their larger distribution facilities, that’ll go out here direct to home, so at some point we may have same day delivery,” said Schreck.

Local businesses will also benefit from the financial opportunities Amazon brings.

“Amazon’s here already, this means additional jobs, additional property taxes, and a chance for independent businesses to be independent sellers,” said Schickle.

Amazon moving into Mason City will be the biggest investment yet, helping bolster the growing local economy.

Groundbreaking will take place sometime in the next month, with construction expected to take a year before the facility is finally up and running.