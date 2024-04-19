Amazon to build distribution center in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) — Amazon has announced plans to break ground on a last-mile distribution facility in Mason City, IA according to a press release sent out by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation.

According to the release, the 50,000 square foot facility will be located near Avenue of the Saints/Highway 18. The facility will help power the Amazon fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers and local employees will process customer packages for delivery.

