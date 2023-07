(ABC 6 News) – Beginning Monday, two Mason City streets will be closed for tree removal.

Crews will be working on 15th St. SE between Virginia and Kentucky Avenues.

South Rhode Island will also be worked on between 14th and 15th St. SE.

Crews are scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Any residents in the area will be able to access their driveways while the roads are being worked on