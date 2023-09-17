Mason City participating in deer management zone hunt

(ABC 6 News)- Mason City will be participating in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Deer Management Zone Hunt this year.

The hunt is designed to help control the urban deer hear, limit the damage to property and crops, and help reduce the number of car crashed caused by deer.

Hunters will be able to hunt on private and city owned property after submitting an application to MCPD for review and approval.

There will be 125 antlerless DMZ licenses available for the hunt. They must be purchased at Hart Brothers on 613 S Federal Ave. in Mason City, Iowa.