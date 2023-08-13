Mantorville woman injured after crashing her motorcycle

(ABC 6 News) – A woman is in the hospital after she lost control of her motorcycle while riding in Dodge County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 43-year-old Jackie Tague of Mantorville was riding east on Highway 30 when she lost control and stopped in the ditch around 4:23 p.m.

Tague suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.

The MSP says Tague was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Kasson Police Dept., Blooming Prairie Fire and Ambulance as well as a Mayo One Helicopter also assisted at the scene.