Man faces assault charge after encounter at Los Jarritos

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took a Rochester man into custody Sunday morning, following an incident at Los Jarritos Café.

According to public information officer Amanda Grayson, police suspect 26-year-old Xavier Abreu-Vasques of punching a man into the face, knocking him to the ground, and punching him more.

The victim was taken to St. Marys with serious, but not life-threatening injuries while Abreau-Vasques faces a recommended charge of 3rd-degree assault, Grayson said.