Man accused of fleeing police scheduled to appear  tomorrow

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa man will make his first court appearance tomorrow after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase.

On Dec. 7, 2023, police pulled over John Laganiere while attempting to execute a warrant.

According to law enforcement, Laganiere then sped off on his motorcycle, zipping through Iowa and Minnesota before eventually running out of gas in Fillmore County.

Laganiere faces charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license and careless driving.

Laganiere is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.