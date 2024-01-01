Man accused of fleeing police scheduled to appear  tomorrow

By KAALTV

Man Accused of fleeing police scheduled to appear in court

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa man will make his first court appearance tomorrow after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase.

On Dec. 7, 2023, police pulled over John Laganiere while attempting to execute a warrant.

According to law enforcement, Laganiere then sped off on his motorcycle, zipping through Iowa and Minnesota before eventually running out of gas in Fillmore County.

Laganiere faces charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license and careless driving.

Laganiere is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.