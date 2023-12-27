Iowa man arrested after motorcycle chase

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa man is behind bars after fleeing police on his motorcycle in Fillmore County.

On Dec. 7, Iowa law enforcement say they tried pulling over John Laganiere because of a warrant out for his arrest.

Laganiere then allegedly led police on a chase through both Iowa and Minnesota before eventually running out of gas in Fillmore County.

Police arrested Laganiere, he now faces several charges including fleeing a police officer.