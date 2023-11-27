Luther College announces $10M donation for athletics, wellness center

(ABC 6 News) – Luther College announced the largest single donation in the Decorah university’s history Monday, Nov. 27—a $10 million pledge from Michael and Nicole Gerdin and the Gerdin Charitable Foundation.

The donation will go toward renovating and expanding the Regents Center—which will be renamed the Gerdin Fieldhouse for Athletics and Wellness.

Michael Gerdin, the president and CEO of trucking company Heartland Express, graduated from Luther in 1992 and played on the men’s basketball team.