Local non-profits look to give further on Give to the Max Day

(ABC 6 News) – For 15 years, Minnesota has been celebrating Give to the Max Day. Held the Thursday before Thanksgiving, it’s a day to support thousands of non-profits and schools across the state.

Miss Angie’s Place in Pine Island is just one of 4,100 organizations looking for help this year. Angie Severson or as most know her, “Miss Angie” wants to raise $15,000. Some of the things that money would do is buy a vehicle to provide transportation for students and purchase a wetland outside of Pine Island for nature exploration. Most importantly, it will help make Miss Angie’s Place more accessible by adding a main floor bathroom.

“We just purchased this church and we’ve only been in here for about four months,” said Severson who also serves as the Executive Director for Miss Angie’s Place.

“One thing that we need to do is, that this space isn’t quite handicap accessible so that’s part of what we’re trying to raise to make this building handicap accessible so it’s accessible for everyone.”

Rebecca Goossens is on the board for Miss Angie’s Place and brings her kids for its programs. Programs, your donation could grow and make free for everyone.

“Potentially, one of the goals is to keep it affordable and accessible for everyone and that happens through other people giving back so we’re also able to give back to Miss Angie’s,” said Goossens.

If the fundraising goal can’t be met, projects will need to be put on the backburner. Severson says she is always looking for grants to help but there’s no guarantee.

Over at Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester, it’s asking for help as food insecurity increases nationally by about 40%. A trend being seen in southeast Minnesota.

“I would say about 96% of our funding goes directly into food purchasing and servicing the community,” Jessica Sund, the Director of Development and Communications at Channel One Regional Food Bank explained.

“So we purchase a lot of foods like fresh dairy, produce, meats, protein, and eggs which is what people really need the most. So that money goes towards purchasing that, and fleeting our trucks and getting food to our 14 counties.”

Serving the area to make sure no one goes hungry. If you can’t financially help, Jake Blumberg, Executive Director at GiveMN says you can still “Give to the Max.”

“We’d encourage people to find organizations that are in their area or fit their focus of what they want to support. Then maybe, reach out to those organizations and maybe offer to volunteer or do something else. Organizations need lots of different types of support and we believe that the generosity of giving is not limited to just money.”

For more information and to donate to an organization of your choice, click here.