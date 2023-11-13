Food insecurity rises nationwide ahead of holidays

(ABC 6 News) – Right before the holiday season, more people struggle with food insecurity now in 2023 than in 2020.

The USDA stated food insecurity has increased between 31% and 44% nationwide.

Channel One Regional Food Banks are seeing proof of the newly increased need firsthand. With the increase of food prices, due to inflation, and a number of pandemic programs ending this year, many people just can’t afford to feed their entire family.

Now, approximately one in six people in Channel One’s 14 county region are food insecure.

According to Feeding America, more than 25,000 households visited area food shelves in September, up 25% from last year.

At Channel one food bank alone, a record 8,079 households visited in October; recording twice the amount seen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Food insecurity has a a huge stigma around it and I think that um the more time goes on and the more people need it,” said Jessica Sund, Director of Development and Communications at Channel One. “I hope that people feel that they are just like everyone else. Um This is the reason that we are here.”

Those at channel one want to remind you that if you would like to help those in need, a monetary gift goes a long way. And if that’s not in the budget, the gift of time is also important and volunteers are always welcome.