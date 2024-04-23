SEIU gives update on Mayo bargaining negotiations

SEIU and Mayo Clinic negotiations latest

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday morning, members from the SEIU (Services Employees International Union) Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa gave an update on negotiations with Mayo Clinic.

The goal is to change working conditions for 1,600 workers at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Saint Marys Campus. Union members say they’ve made good progress on bargaining but they still have a ways to go.

This includes increasing staffing and reducing overtime where they can to decrease burnout. As well as having floating holidays for those who celebrate religious ones. The main thing they’re pushing for is better pay.

“We are fighting for a $20 minimum wage for all union staff at Saint Marys Hospital. We are also looking for pay parity for groups such as PCAs, and sterile processing technicians who are up to $3 an hour less for what people are being paid up in the cities for, for the exact same work,” said Hallie Wallace with SEIU.

Over at the Methodist Campus, SEIU’s deal for a one-year wage opener recently expired. There’s an agreement to extend it with all union workers being covered until there’s a contract deal. Something union works hope Mayo Clinic can also do.

Mayo Clinic issued the following statement to ABC 6:

“We are currently in contract discussions with employee groups represented by the SEIU on our Saint Marys campus in Rochester. Mayo and SEIU have agreed to a contract extension, and we are optimistic that we will reach a contract agreement acceptable to all parties.”

The next bargaining session is set for Thursday.