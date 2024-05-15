Meet Minnesota Energy Resources’ new ‘Ambassadog:’ Pepsi

Minnesota Energy Resources in Albert Lea is back with its 'Ambassadog Program' for a third year.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Energy Resources in Albert Lea is back with its ‘Ambassadog Program’ for a third year.

This year, Pepsi, an 11-month-old Aussiedoodle was picked to be the start of the company’s social media campaign. She’ll serve as a reminder to call 811 at least two days before you dig. That’s to make sure you aren’t hitting any utility lines by accident.

“We chose a dog because dogs notoriously dig before asking permission. Pepsi is our top winner for 2024. There was thousands of votes cast and many, many submissions,” said Nicole McCarthy, the external relations representative for Minnesota Energy Resources.

Pepsi loves to dig herself. It’s something her mom, Renee, knows all too well.

“She’s gotten into lots of trouble digging. So we’re trying to work hard with her to not do that. I saw that Minnesota Energy was looking for an ‘Ambassadog’ for their ‘call before you dig program’ and I thought this was a great way something positive can come from her digging,” said Renee Thorson.

Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, it’s important to have the location of underground utility lines marked. For more information on 811, you can click here.