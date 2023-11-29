Katie Wohlfiel named ABC 6’s November Excellent Educator

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Inside Kasson-Mantorville Middle School you’ll find 5th and 6th graders hard at work.

Katie Wohlfiel has taught here for 8 years.

“Every time you come into her classroom, she always has a smile to greet you,” said Deangelo who is one of her students.

Another student of hers named Samuel added, “She kinda motivates you to work harder and stuff.”

Making her an excellent educator.

“It feels good it feels good to know that all the hard work all of the energy is working off and students and families are seeing it as well,” said Mrs. Wohlfiel.

Growing up with teachers in her family Wohlfiel knows student success starts with a dedicated teacher.

“I think what was important is to help students who may be struggling not only learn the material but also have a little fun along the way,” said Mrs. Wohlfiel.

And while her students are thankful for everything, she does, there’s one thing in particular they seem to like best.

Her students said:

“She doesn’t give too much homework.”

“Not too much homework.”

“I don’t really have homework.”

This excellent teacher has her students be students in the classroom and kids outside of it.

“I’ll go out for walk and I’ll see these guys biking and you know they will be yelling at me form the park.”

“It’s just a fun class to be in because she’s a good teacher,” said Samuel.

“But I think it’s really important for teachers to see that what they are doing is paying off the people around us do see the payoff of our hard work. We put in all of our time an energy for these students to succeed,” said Mrs. Wohlfiel.