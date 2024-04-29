Albert Lea third graders celebrate Arbor Day

Albert Lea Trees

(ABC 6 News) – Arbor Day may be over for the year but the celebrations remain strong in Albert Lea.

Monday afternoon, all third graders there received tree seedlings thanks to the city and the Albert Lea Noon Lions Club. This will help add 240 trees of three different types to the community.

“It’s no secret that Albert Lea and surrounding communities are experiencing effects from the Emerald Ash Borer. Each community is going to have its own responsibility to manage those disease-infested trees. But this generation of kids, it’s kind of fun because part of the program is to replace trees once they’re lost from the landscape,” said Ben Bangert, an Arborist for the City of Albert Lea.

It’s going to take about 20 years for these trees to grow full size. The city says they’ll average to be about 50 feet tall.