Law enforcement scouring social media of former doctor accused of poisoning

(ABC 6 News) – Search warrants publicly filed Thursday indicate that local law enforcement has turned its attention to former Mayo Clinic doctor Connor Bowman’s Facebook account.

According to the latest documents, law enforcement has filed a request for all of Bowman’s Meta information from July 9 through Bowman’s arrest on a 2nd-degree murder charge Oct. 20, 2023.

Bowman is accused of poisoning his wife, Betty Bowman, in August, using a gout medication called colchicine.

ABC 6 News previously reported that Betty Jo Bowman’s obituary, posted on Macken Funeral Homes, cited a sudden-onset autoimmune and infectious illness as her cause of death.

Connor Bowman allegedly told multiple people Betty Bowman died from Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH, an extremely rare disease where a patient’s immune system attacks their organs. He also included a reference to it in Bowman’s obituary, according to court documents.

According to Betty Bowman’s medical records, she had not been diagnosed with HLH.

Search warrants indicate that a person close to the Bowmans told police Connor had said it was his idea to test for the disease in a chat with friends and family.

Another friend said Betty Bowman had frequently donated blood, and she did not think she would have been allowed to do so if she had HLH.

That woman told police Connor Bowman had posted that Betty died of an autoimmune disease on his personal Facebook account Aug. 20, 2023.

Connor Bowman’s post was not publicly visible, but the woman allegedly showed law enforcement a screenshot of the post.

Rochester law enforcement requested Facebook information from a month prior to Connor Bowman’s possible first attempt to poison Betty Bowman until his arrest in October.

The search warrant lists information about Connor Bowman’s Facebook searches, messages and chats, Friend lists, and “likes” as pertinent information.