Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning wife may have tried more than once, court documents claim

(ABC 6 News) – According to new Olmsted County court documents, Connor Bowman, the former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife, may have given her suspicious drinks more than once.

According to Olmsted County search warrants filed Nov. 3, friends of the couple told Rochester police that 10 days before Betty Bowman’s death, on August 10, Connor Bowman allegedly made Betty Bowman a smoothie that “tasted really bad” — bitter and salty, and unlike a smoothie should taste.

At the time, the Betty joked with her friend that Connor was trying to poison her before throwing the beverage away, the search warrants note.

When the friend later heard that Betty Bowman had died after a drink mixed into a smoothie made her sick, she contacted Rochester law enforcement, according to the search warrants.

Other search warrants detail Rochester law enforcement’s search of Connor Bowman’s bank accounts, which allegedly include purchases at “Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs,” one of which was colchicine, a Gout medication that killed Betty Bowman, according to the SE Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office.

The search warrants also mention an incident where Connor Bowman allegedly overprescribed a barbiturate–a drug used to help patients sleep and prevent seizures–leading to a complaint with the Board of Pharmacy.

Connor Bowman allegedly told a friend the complaint described Bowman as a danger to others.

Connor Bowman is still credentialed as a medical practitioner in Rochester, according to the MN Board of Medical Practice.

Further details in the search warrants include allegations that Connor Bowman hid debt from Betty Bowman that may have been in the tens of thousands of dollars, as well as multiple friends’ testimony that the two were considering divorce.

Several medical professionals also spoke to Rochester law enforcement about Betty Bowman’s death and the progression of her illness, stating that between Aug. 16 and 20, they did not think the deterioration of her health seemed natural.

Two told law enforcement that Connor Bowman’s explanation that Betty died of “HLH,” or Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, was suspicious because the disease usually manifests when the victim is a child.

Connor Bowman is currently held in the Olmsted County ADC on a charge of 2nd-degree murder–with intent, not premeditated, with a bail of $2 million with conditions, or $5 million without.

Betty Bowman’s friends and family have a GoFundMe set up to cover legal and memorial costs — it is available online at https://gofund.me/c85d1de3 — “Remembering Betty Bowman.”