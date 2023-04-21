Keeping the community and our planet green

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday is Earth Day and maybe a good way to celebrate is by doing some spring cleaning. with a way of keeping the community clean.

The City of Albert Lea is asking you to consider reusing and recycling before throwing things away including electronics and appliances.

If you’re cleaning your yard, you can bring your trash to the Transfer Station for brush disposal and waste composting. You can also get an annual permit for unlimited use of the compost site.

“Anything that isn’t garbage that can be recycled. Any electronics or things like that,” said Steven Jahnke, Director of Public Works and a City Engineer for the City of Albert Lea.

If you volunteer to keep storm sewer drains clear of trash before it washes into local lakes, you can get a permit for free.

On Saturday, April 29, Albert Lea has Home Town Pride Clean-up Day. Letting you dispose of your trash for free or at a limited cost.

In Rochester, the city is keeping green all spring long with No Mow May. Putting pollinators in focus and giving them a chance to return from hibernation or migration. Letting them get the nectar they need to help the environment.

To show your support, you can pick up or print off a No Mow May yard sign to let people know you’re helping pollinators.

Also on Saturday, April 29, Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester is hosting a community tree-planting event. You do not need to register ahead of time.