Home Town Pride Clean-up Day in Albert Lea scheduled for April 29
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea is sponsoring its annual spring clean-up day on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon.
As part of the “Home Town Pride Clean Up Day”, the City will allow residents with proof of city residency to deposit ONE load of the following:
- Free – Brush and Yard Waste
- Free – Household Garbage
- Free – Demolition Debris
- $10.00 – Per Appliance/Sofa/Mattress
- $5.00 – Per Furniture Piece
- $3.00 – Per Passenger Car Tire; i.e. Regular Rate for all others
- Regular Rates for rims and electronics
As a reminder, residents should take advantage of recycling programs available to them to reduce waste before using the landfill. Freeborn County offers recycling programs, such as residential single-stream recycling carts, electronics recycling, and free household hazardous waste disposal. For more information about recycling, visit the county website at www.co.freeborn.mn.us/132/Environmental-Services or call 507-377-5186.
For more information about the Transfer Station and its services, visit www.cityofalbertlea.org/transfer-station/ or call 507-377-4325.