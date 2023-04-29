Kami Mendlik coming to Rochester to share her new book

(ABC 6 News) – Teaching people how to see and not how to paint is one of the philosophies Kami Mendlik uses when she’s teaching her students.

Her fascination with art was something she always had growing up, and now she’s planning to share that passion in Rochester very soon.

“Color is relative, and no color stands on its own,” is a saying Kami uses a lot when describing her mindset.

The Stillwater artist has loved color since she was a little girl.

Whether she was looking at the sky or into a river, her curiosity sparked her interest of art.

The impressionist landscape artist never looked back as over the years her artwork began to receive some recognition.

Last year, her painting “Devotion” received bronze at the Oil Painters of America National Exhibition.

“Just to get in was a pretty big deal, I consider it a pretty big honor, it’s kind of the best of the best.”

Mendlik is grateful for the recognition that she receives, but that’s not what drives her, she is always looking to give back.

From there, she began to write her book, “Color Relativity: Creating the Illusion of Light with Paint.”

“It was a 12 year process.”

It embodies all of the elements and techniques she has learned and what she teaches her students.

The format of the book was also important for her.

“As a child I was undiagnosed dyslexic and I loved books.”

She made sure the book was in the shape of a square and it was written in columns, to make it easy to follow.

“I wanted people to be able to comprehend and not get overwhelmed.”

Mendlik has helped a lot of her students along the way and she even has some in Rochester.

“This is where I started about three years ago,” student Terri Vrtiska said.

Vrtiska took Kami’s classes during the pandemic.

She says Kami helped her grow as an artist.

“In a training mode she helps to find my own voice too so that’s a real generous thing that any artist can do for another person.”

It’s art students like Terri that made Kami determined to finish her book.

“My students are really the reason that I wrote this book.”

She hopes this book can reach a lot of people who are curious about art and want to learn more, including at the Rochester Art Center.

“We’re hoping that she can continue to share her talent with Rochester audiences in a way that brings the artists to them,” outreach coordinator for the Rochester Art Center Amy Garretson said.

As Mendlik continues to paint and teach, she acknowledges that her journey is not complete, and uses every day as a learning opportunity.

Her book may be published, but the story is far from over.

“Even though the book is complete its still hasn’t reached its destination because I don’t think there is one.”

Kami will be at the Rochester Art Center on Saturday April 29th at 2 p.m. to talk about her book and have it available for sale.

The event is free to attend, and you’ll get the opportunity to learn from Kami about how she sees color, and the technique she uses to transfer it onto a canvas.

Click the following links to learn more about KAMI and if you’re interested in buying her BOOK.