Jodi Huisentruit’s family releases statement 28 years after disappearance

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday, June 27 marks 28 years since TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared from her apartment parking lot in Mason City, Iowa.

The 27-year-old Huisentruit was the morning and noon anchor at KIMT-TV when she vanished on June 27, 1995. She has never been found and nobody has ever been arrested in connection to her disappearance.

The family of Jodi released a statement on Tuesday morning, marking 28 years since she went missing. The statement reads below.

It’s now been 28 years since our Jodi went missing, and it is so hard to put into words the emotions we are feeling as we mark yet another year without answers and justice in her case. 28 years since we last saw her smile, heard her laugh, or had a chance to hug her and tell her how much we love her. 28 years of not being able to share in experiences and make memories together with her. 28 years of pure anguish dealing with the loss of our dear Jodi and trying to find answers to what happened to her on June 27, 1995.

We, Jodi’s family, would like to say a big thank you to all of you who have shown up here today and who continue to show interest in Jodi’s case. We know that along with us, you feel the pain and agony over Jodi’s case still being unresolved. Jodi lived her life as an optimist, and she had a great passion for living life to the fullest. She was a bright light in this world, and you would often hear her exclaim “I love life!” We know that she would want us to be happy, be positive about the future, and to make the most out of our lives. However, we have to admit that, as much as we remind ourselves to do so, sometimes it is just too hard to feel this way. We have our moments when we feel very sad, bitter, frustrated, and angry that this happened to our sweet Jodi and to our family. Jodi had such a bright future ahead of her, and she should be here every day enjoying it. She deserves better, and we continue to pray that someone will come forward with the missing piece that will finally solve this case and give Jodi the justice she deserves.

Our sincerest gratitude to all who have worked tirelessly on Jodi’s case over the last 28 years and continue to do so, including law enforcement and FindJodi.com. There are simply not enough words to thank you, and we wholeheartedly appreciate your dedication to finding Jodi and solving her case. Thank you also to Jodi’s Network of Hope for the great work you do in Jodi’s name, including the scholarships and safety training. We know that Jodi would be so proud and grateful for everything you have done and continue to do.

We never thought a tragedy like this would happen to our family. Please do not make us wait another year for answers. We implore you – if you know something, SAY something. The pain of not knowing where Jodi is or what happened to her is a pain we would never wish on anyone. Please – help us bring Jodi home.

Jodi’s Family