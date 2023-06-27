28 years of Searching for Jodi Huisentruit

(James Wilcox) – Tuesday marks 28 years since TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted from her apartment parking lot in Mason City, IA.

Husientruit, 27, was the morning and noon anchor at KIMT TV when she vanished on June 27, 1995. She has never been found and nobody has ever been arrested in connection to her disappearance.

Huisentruit’s belongings were found scattered around the parking lot of her apartment complex and investigators found drag marks. Despite thousands of leads and national media attention, Huisentruit’s case remains unsolved.

“June 27th is always a somber date for Jodi’s friends and family, and it doesn’t get any easier with the passage of time and no answers,” said Scott Fuller of FindJodi, Inc.

Huisentruit’s case has remained in the spotlight thanks to a team of journalists and a retired law enforcement investigator at FindJodi, Inc. The nonprofit was created in 2003 by two former KAAL TV employees.

“We believe local coverage is the most effective way to, hopefully someday soon, uncover a piece of information that could help bring answers to Jodi’s family, friends, and the community,” Fuller said.

The team at FindJodi, Inc. has followed up on tips, placed multiple billboards around Mason City, and hosted memorials on the anniversaries of the abduction. They’ll hold another memorial outside KIMT Tuesday, the day Huisentruit vanished 28 years ago.

“It’s time to bring Jodi home,” Fuller said.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Jodi Husientruit contact the Mason City Police Department.