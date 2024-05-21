ALERT DAY: Tuesday to bring severe weather, flooding potential

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day with severe weather likely during the late afternoon and early evening hours along with the potential of heavy rain and flooding.

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will wind down during the morning hours. Most should stay below severe limits, however a strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

There will likely be a lull, or break, around lunchtime into the early afternoon before another round of showers and thunderstorms pop sometime after 3:00 PM. The main window for severe weather will be then until around 8:00 PM. Therefore, Tuesday is an ALERT DAY for the threat of severe weather.

All hazards will be possible including damaging wind gusts (60+ mph), large hail and a few tornadoes.

Heavy rainfall could also lead to some localized flash flooding. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire area through Tuesday evening. Rises on streams and rivers is certainly possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down by mid-to-late evening with cloudy and dry weather expected the rest of the night into early Wednesday morning.