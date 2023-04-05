Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs government reorganization bill

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill that will reorganize state government, consolidating several state agencies.

The bill, SF 514, will effectively merge and reduce the number of state agencies from 37 to 16.

The bill passed in the Iowa House with a 58 to 39 vote on Mar. 15. The bill passed through the Iowa Senate the week before with a 34 to 15 vote.

Gov. Reynolds says it will make government smaller, more efficient, and cost-effective. Democrats argued it will lead to less oversight and accountability, and take away services from those in need.