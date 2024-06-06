AG Bird explains new victim’s services in Iowa

By KAALTV

AG Bird on Victim’s Services Audit

AG Bird on Victim's Services Audit

(ABC 6 New) Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is focusing on helping victims of crime across the state with a recent audit of the state’s victim’s services procedures.

Victim-Assistance-Section-Audit-ReportDownload

Bird says certain notification services for victims, like updates on their abuser’s release from prison, were ended by former A.G. Tom Miller. The service is now re-instated to give victims more ways to protect themselves.

“No one is prepared to be a victim. Most people have a hard time dealing with it. No one knows when it’s going to happen or who it’s going to happen to,” explains Bird while reflecting on her time as a prosecutor.

FINAL-VICTIM-SERVICES-FACT-SHEET-3Download

Her new plan doubles pay for nurses who provide sexual assault examinations from $200 to $400 while giving a $ 0.50-per-mile gas allowance for their travels.

According to Bird, a Polk County victim had waited eight hours for a proper evidence examination.