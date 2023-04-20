Iowa State Fair adds Ludacris, Jason Aldean to 2023 Grandstand lineup

(ABC 6 News) – Organizers with the Iowa State Fair have announced the final two additions to the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series lineup.

Rapper Ludacris will perform on Aug. 18 with special guest Sean Kingston, and Country music singer Jason Aldean will perform on Aug. 20, with special guest Corey Kent..

Tickets are expected to go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m.

The 2023 Iowa State Fair Grandstand lineup also features for King + Country with We The Kingdom, Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee, New Kids on the Block, Eric Church with Jackson Dean, The Black Keys with The Velveteers, Jeff Dunham, Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth, Maren Morris with Lindsay Ell, and The Chicks with Ben Harper.

The 2023 Iowa State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 10-20.