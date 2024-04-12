Iowa Senate passes bill that would arm school staff

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A bill allowing school staff to carry guns passed in the Iowa Senate on Thursday, April 11.

House File 2586 would give armed staff members qualified immunity, meaning they could not be held accountable in any situation where reasonable force was used.

Republicans say the bill will help avoid tragedies, like that which played out in Perry.

However, Democrats say more guns will only make schools less safe.

The amended bill now goes back to the Iowa House where, if passed, will head to Governor Kim Reynold’s desk.