2023 Iowa Election Results

ABC 6 will share the results from the November 7, 2023 Iowa elections throughout the night. Please check back for updated results

Cerro Gordo County

Clear Lake City Council-At-Large (Vote for 1)

Christopher H. Hogg (_) Creighton Schmidt (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Clear Lake School Board Director-At-Large (Vote for 3)

Michael Moeller (_) Abby Bauman (_) Andrew Young (_) Talitha Allen (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Shall the following measure be adopted?

“Shall the Board of Directors of the Clear Lake Community School District, in the County of Cerro Gordo, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings, purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease, or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of two (2) years, to levy annually, a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed an additional Sixty-Seven Cents ($0.67) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, or each year thereafter; it being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to levy and impose a special tax for any one or more of the foregoing purposes?

Yes (_)

No (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Shall the following public measure be adopted?

Yes (_)

No (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Mason City City Council At-Large To Fill Vacancy (vote for 1)

Leon L. Robertson (_) Kevin Easley (_) Tim Latham (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Mason City Park Board (vote for 2)

Jay A. Lala (_) Scot E. Wilson (_) Troy Levenhagen (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Mason City City Council Ward 3 (Vote for 1)

Joshua Masson (_) Ryan Schupick (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Mason City School Board Director At-Large (vote for 4)

Jennifer Dorsey-Lee (_) Megan Markos (_) Kathleen Easley (_) Tom Stalker (_) Madison Nelson (_) Katherine Koehler (_) Ryan Schupick (_) Constance Dianda (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Manly City Council (Vote for 2)

Scott Heagel (_) Dan Kainz (_) Richard Dean Baird (_) Dee Dunbar (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Joice City Council (Vote for 3)

Jimmy Bergo (_) Rebecca Martinson (_) Judy A. Sell (_) Paul Anderson (_) David R. Moe (_) Tyler Swenson (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Thornton City Council At-Large (Vote for 3)

Jared Dietzenbach (_) Joseph Colman (_) Brad Willman (_) William Hicok (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

West Fork School Board Director District 2 (Vote for 1)

Ashley Wilkinson (_) Erin Suntken (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Shall the following public measure be adopted?

Shall the Board of Directors of the West Fork Community School District in the Counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, and Wright, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,865,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, and improve the HVAC and electrical systems at the Rockwell elementary building and the Sheffield middle school / high school building, including related remodeling and improvements; to replace roof sections at both facilities; to replace horizontal runs of the domestic water system piping at the Sheffield facility; and to add a secure entrance at the Sheffield facility?

Yes (_)

No (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Central Springs School Board Director At-Large (vote for 1)

Nancy Lund (_) Sean Arthur (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Central Springs School Board Director District 1 North B (Vote for 1)

Amber Neuhring (_) Joseph Rowe (_) Joe Ryan (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Central Springs School Board Director District 2 South B (Vote for 1)

David Luett Joshua Berman

Precincts Reporting (_)

Shall the following public measure be adopted?

Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Central Springs Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. In the Central Springs Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which specifies the use of revenues the Central Springs Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted. To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security infrastructure. To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to

school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities. To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under district-to-community college programs as authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(c), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings. To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials and supplies for a student constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the District. To provide funds to make

payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section 403.19(2). To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred within two years of, a disaster. To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes. To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa Code Section 423F.4. To provide funds for property tax relief; and To provide funds for other

authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and designated by the Central Springs Community School District. It being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to expend receipts from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. If approved, this Revenue Purpose Statement shall remain in effect until replaced or amended by the Central Springs Community School District.

Yes (_)

No (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Forest City School Board Director District 3, 2-year term (Vote for 1)

Eric D. Kingland (_) Beth Clouse (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Nora Springs City Council Member-At-Large (vote for 3)

Dain Mann (_) Duane Koch (_) Amber Brown (_) Robert Moen (_) Sarah Avery (_) Dustin Hofler (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Floyd County

Marble Rock City Council Member-At-Large to Fill a Vacancy (Vote for 2)

Lynn Kingery (_) John Phillip Marzen (_) Bradley A Rohwedder (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District

QUESTION 1

Shall the following public measure be adopted?

Shall the Board of Directors of the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District in the Counties of Floyd, Mitchell and Cerro Gordo, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $5,820,000 to provide funds to improve HVAC systems throughout the building; to remodel, repair, improve, furnish, and equip existing space in the early elementary for daycare space; and to remodel existing daycare space into classrooms?

Yes (_)

No (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

QUESTION 2

Shall the following public measure be adopted?

Shall the Board of Directors of the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District, in the Counties of Floyd, Mitchell and Cerro Gordo, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years, to levy annually, a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, or each year thereafter?

Yes (_)

No (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Nashua City Council Member-At-Large (Vote for 3)

Dan Zwanziger (_) Brandon Christensen (_) Beth Henningsen (_) Allison Wesselmann (_) Brittany McDonald (_) Jacob Johnson (_) Samantha Johnson (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Nashua Council Member-At-Large to Fill a Vacancy (Vote for 1)

Harold J. Kelleher III (_) Nick Henningsen (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Charles City City Council Member-At-Large (Vote for 3)

Phoebe Pittman (_) Joshua Neupert (_) Phillip Knighten (_) Keith S. Starr (_) Joanne Robinson (_) Patsy Beaver (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Charles City Community School District, School Board Director At-Large (Vote for 2)

Dara Jaeger (_) Bruce Koebrick (_) Pat Rottinghaus (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Shall the following public measure be adopted?

“Shall the Board of Directors of the Charles City Community School District in the Counties of Floyd and Chickawaw, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $28,500,000 to provide funds to; 1. renovate, remodel, repair, improve, expand, furnish and equip portions of the existing High School Building, including, HVAC and electrical systems, security systems, classrooms, offices, gymnasium spaces, common areas, and site improvements; and 2. construct an auditorium addition to the High School Building?

Yes (_)

No (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

North Butler Community School District Public Measure

Shall the following Public Measure be Adopted?

Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the North Butler Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

Yes (_)

No (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Howard County

Chester City Council Members (vote for 3)

Clint L. Fousek (_) Jeanne Marie Brockney (_) Nancy J. Agnitsch (_) Chris Keller (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Lime Springs Mayor (Vote for 1)

Rick Kirkpatrick (_) Brian Johnson (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Lime Springs City Council (Vote for 2)

Michael Leverson (_) Jennifer Kalstabakken (_) Terry Kirkpatrick (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Protivin City Council (Vote for 2)

Noah Heinrich (_) Martin Ahrndt (_) Adam J. Polashek (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Howard Winneshiek Community School District

Public Measure

Shall the Board of Directors of the Howard-Winneshiek Community School District, in the Counties of Chickasaw, Howard, and Winneshiek, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of seven (7) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not to exceed an additional Sixty-Seven Cents ($.67) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2024, or each year thereafter, it being understood that if this public measure should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to levy and impose a special tax for any one or more of the foregoing purposes?

Yes (_)

No (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Mitchell County

Osage Community School District

School Board Director At-large (Vote for 3)

Todd Frein (_) Laura Klaes (_) Elizabeth Rachut (_) Sheri Penney (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Riceville City Council Member to fill vacancy (Vote for 2)

Nathan Kinter (_) Luke Harken (_) Amber Richardson (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Winnebago County

Northwood CC (Vote for 3)

Gary A. Nerlien (_) Matt Thompson (_) Michael Bode (_) Daniel L. Reeder (_) David Tenold (_) Annika Schreiber (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Northwood Kensett School Board Director District At-Large (Vote for 3)

John R. Anderson (_) Cynthia Pangburn (_) Shana Brunsvold (_) Jamie Nelson (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Worth County

Hanlontown Mayor (Vote for 1)

Linda K. McMulling (_) Richard Scholbrock (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Hanlontown City Council (Vote for 2)

Larry J. Bergan Jr. (_) Gregory W. Endelman (_) Crystal Brower (_) Shannon Warren (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Hancock County

Corwith City Council (Vote for 3)

Michelle Hankins (_) Michele Garman (_) Sharon Spellins (_) Kimberly Mullenbach (_) Tracie J. Foley (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Kanawha City Council (Vote for 2)

Shirley Baker (_) Mathieu Lemay (_) Ray Bassett (_) Brandon Douglas (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Wright County

Belmond Klemme Community School District

Director At-Large to Fill Vacancy (Vote for 1)

Michelle D. Murphy (_) Marc Schlichting (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Belmond-Klemme Community School District Public Measure

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?

Shall the Board of Directors of the Belmond-Klemme Community School District, in the Counties of Franklin,

Hancock, and Wright, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing

schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings;

purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection

or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of

libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and

additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code

Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option

agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose

or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years, to levy annually,

a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed One Dollar ($1.00) per One

Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district

commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, or each year thereafter?

Yes (_)

No (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)

Clarion Goldfield Downs Community School District

Director District 1 (vote for 1)

Joseph Corrow (_) Craig Wamke (_) Cindy Dorn (_)

Precincts Reporting (_)