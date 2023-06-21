Iowa DCI, ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in Franklin County

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Iowa State Patrol (ISP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Franklin County.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) said on Tuesday, June 20 at approximately 9:42 p.m., Franklin County deputies were called to the 1100 block of W. Gilman Street in Sheffield, which is roughly 20 miles south of Mason City, on a report of a domestic dispute.

Iowa DPS said upon arrival, deputies encountered a male pointing a weapon at them and at a vehicle. Deputies ordered the male to drop the weapon, but he refused and a deputy shot him one time. Medical personnel responded to the scene but the male died. No officers were injured.

The Iowa DCI and Iowa State Patrol were requested to investigate the incident.

The name of the deceased will be released at a later time after notification of relatives.