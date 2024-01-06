Iowa Caucus Countdown: Former-President Trump Stops in Mason City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Tonight in Mason City, former-President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters eager to see him reclaim the presidential office.

Long-time Trump supporters from across Iowa, Minnesota and more came in endorsement for Trump’s re election.

“10 days from now, the people of {Iowa} are going to cast the most important vote of your entire lives,” said the former president.

Trump spoke to the crowd about how he would strengthen national borders, keep China and Russia in check and improve the state of the economy. Supporters ABC 6 News spoke with said these were the reasons why Trump resonates with them.

“He took a tough stance against China, Russia kept them in line,” stated Scott Haugen, a Trump support. “There was no wars when he was around. He didn’t start wars. He’s America first. We should be America first.”

But Trump’s visit happens in the backdrop of scathing house committee reports, ballot disqualifications and numerous legal challenges.

It also comes just ahead of the third anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a milestone President Biden marked today by sharing sharp words for the Republicans front running candidate.

“Trump won’t do what an American president must do,” said President Joe Biden. I’ll say what Donald Trump won’t. Political violence is never ever acceptable. In the United States political, never, never, never.”

As for those ballot disqualifications, voters ABC 6 spoke with are frustrated by the rulings.

“Well, I think it’s ridiculous the voters are going to choose number one, number two. I don’t think they have a legal basis for doing what they’re doing” said Haugen. “They’re violating the constitution. They’re trying to misconstrue a provision in the constitution to suit their own political agenda.”

Ultimately, it will be up to the Supreme Court to make the final call as they have now formally announced to take up the case next month.

Until then, Trump will keep campaigning throughout Iowa and across the country.

“We are going to defeat crooked Joe Biden and we are going to make America great again. We have to,” said the former president.

The Iowa caucus will be held January 15. As of now, Trump remains on the Iowa ballot.