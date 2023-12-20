Vivek Ramaswamy arrives in Mason City, vowing to remove himself from Colorado ballot

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City has seen a number of Republican presidential candidates passing through town the last few months ahead of the Iowa Caucus on Jan. 15, 2024.

Republican candidates have come through town with many messages, but none quite like Vivek Ramaswamy’s at the Blue Heron Bar and Grill on Tuesday night.

“I am making a pledge today that I will withdraw from the Colorado primary GOP ballot unless and until Trump’s name is restored,” Ramaswamy announced.

Upon his arrival at the Mason City bar and grill, Ramaswamy addressed news that broke an hour earlier with the Colorado Supreme Court ruling former President Donald Trump ineligible to be on the state’s presidential ballot, due to his role in the January 6 insurrection in 2021.

After hyping the crowd up with USA chants upon entry, Ramaswamy got right into the news.

“I’m running in this race to be your next president, but I am running to swear an oath to the Constitution of the United States and to keep it,” Ramaswamy said. “What matters [more] is that we stand for the founding principals of this country; that, we the people, are the ones who decide who leads our country.

Ramaswamy, made the point that he believes these decisions should be for the people, rather than a court.

“Not like the judges in Colorado. So what happened right now, to Donald Trump being disqualified from the Colorado ballot based on a 4-3 Democratic cabal of judges. I’m just going to say this off the bat, I don’t care who’s interest it is, it is wrong,” said Ramaswamy.

While running against Trump, Ramaswamy expressed a sense of loyalty to the former President, whom he stated he voted for in 2020.

“They have just tried to bar President Trump from the Colorado ballot using an unconstitutional maneuver. It’s a hallow out husk of what the country was built on, the basic principal that we the people select our leadership, not the unelected elite class,” Ramaswamy said in a video on Twitter following his Mason City rally.

I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately – or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous… pic.twitter.com/qbpNf9L3ln — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 20, 2023

At the rally, over a hundred people filled the Blue Heron, pushing the bar and grill to standing room capacity.

Some attendees had already seen Republican presidential-candidate Ron DeSantis, like Brian Yarahmadi of Mason City.

While Ramaswamy’s rhetoric on the debate stages has been off-putting to some, he caught enough of Yarahmadi’s attention he and his father went to see the 38-year-old Republican Tuesday night.

“I saw him in the debates. And he seems knowledgeable on the issues, and he likes getting into the details more and he defends himself a little bit more. So he seems like a strong willed person,” Yarahmadi said.

The latest polling of the Iowa Caucus per FiveThiryEight ranks Ramaswamy fourth out of fifth among the remaining Republican candidates.

Trump leads polling at 50%, followed by DeSantis at 19.5%, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 15.2%, and Ramaswamy at 5.4%. Ramaswamy sits only ahead of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who coasts at 3.7%.