Impacts of a possible minimum wage increase

(ABC 6 News) – A new bill in the Minnesota legislature if passed would establish a $15 minimum wage statewide with a $1.25 increase until 2028 to make it a $20 minimum wage.

“Businesses are starting to realize that $10.85 cents is not enough to compete for workers anymore,” said Sen. Zaynab Mohamed (DFL-Minneapolis) the author of the bill.

Karin Swenson with Meadow Park Preschool and Childcare Center says she’s in favor of the bill.

“I feel the minimum wage needs to go up because people need to be able to afford their lives, pure and simple,” said Swenson.

But she says that would mean a change to their prices.

“But right now, it’s a little scary for us because it’s hard for us to even break even right now,” said Swenson.

In the Senate Labor committee meeting on Tuesday, small business advocates expressed their concerns with the bill.

“It’s important to remember that the picture on Main Street is a lot different on Wall Street. While many businesses saw record years after the pandemic, small businesses struggled. Many are only now getting back to their pre-pandemic levels and some have still not recovered. One of the biggest challenges they face is high labor costs,” said John Reynolds with the National Federation of Independent Business.

But on the childcare side, Swenson says there’s a solution with a childcare affordability bill, currently in the legislature.

“You know the whole goal with that bill is to have no parent paying more than 7% of their gross income,” said Swenson.

Swenson says, if both bills pass, she’s hopeful everyone will be able to make ends meet.

“But I still think we need to support the workforce out their because, I think, that’s how we are going to be able to boost our economy,” said Swenson.

The bill has now been laid over for possible inclusion in the senate labor omnibus bill.