Push to increase Minnesota’s minimum wage

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota lawmakers introduced a bill on Tuesday that would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Those behind the push say the adjustment would bring the minimum wage to a “modern and livable wage” by August 1, 2024.

The minimum wage would then increase every year until it reaches $20 an hour by 2028.

The bill would also remove a 2.5% inflator cap that some say prevents the state minimum wage from matching inflation.