Crews respond to Hwy 14 crash involving semi near Byron

(ABC 6 News) – A crash involving a semi near Byron has tied up eastbound traffic on Highway 14 late Friday morning.

MnDOT says the crash is near the 10th Ave. SE/Hwy 14 intersection about 1 mile east of Byron.

MnDOT traffic camera’s show a semi in the median with traffic backed up in the eastbound lanes.

An additional three or four vehicles were damaged in the crash.

ABC 6 News on the scene sees Olmsted County sheriffs, Minnesota State Patrol members, Byron fire, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance on the scene.

The crash scene is complicated by road construction in the eastbound lane of Highway 14, as well as blowing snow close to noon.

MnDOT has a detour setup for eastbound traffic from Co. Road 5 to 60th Ave. NW.

ABC 6 News observed traffic in the westbound lane backed up until about 11:37 a.m.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.