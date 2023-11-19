High-speed chase ends in fatal crash in Wright County

(ABC 6 News) – A high-speed pursuit by law enforcement ended in a fatal crash early Sunday morning in Wright County, Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, law enforcement witnessed someone driving erratically on Iowa Highway 17 and 308th St. south of Eagle Grove around 12:30 a.m.

A Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled at speeds of 130 mph before it failed to correct for a curve and went into the ditch.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 36-year-old Jose Casiana of Webster City, Iowa.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Dept., Eagle Grove Fire Dept., Eagle Grove EMS, and Hennigars Towing assisted at the scene.