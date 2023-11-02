Handgun stolen from SE Rochester parked car

(ABC 6 News) – A glock pistol was stolen in SE Rochester over the weekend, according to police.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said a woman parked her car in the 2300 block of Park Lane SE at about 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, and returned to it around 1 p.m.

According to police, the woman did not remember whether or not her car had been locked.

However, when she returned, some papers had been thrown around her car and her handgun was gone.

According to Moilanen, the woman waited until Wednesday, Nov. 1 to report the theft because she wanted to search for the weapon.

Rochester police previously asked the general public to report stolen guns, as the weapons are often sold on the black market.

“Leaving a loaded firearm in an unlocked motor vehicle is really easy for a thief to get access to,” said Capt. Aaron Penning with RPD to ABC 6 News in October. “We would like people to take a few more steps in securing the firearm and not leaving it in a motor vehicle where it is accessible.”