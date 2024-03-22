Gov. Walz looks to ban book banning

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – While it may not be a common occurrence in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is highlighting new legislation that would prohibit book banning.

“Trying to tell someone else’s children that they can’t read The Hobbit, or whatever else it might be, you’re in the wrong,” said Walz.

The bill would apply to public and school libraries.

The bill would also require library collection decisions be made or overseen by a licensed library media specialist.

Opponents have raised concerns about just one person making these decisions, and have also argued such decisions should be left to local municipalities instead of the state.

A book ban law was recently signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds in Iowa. That bill is making its way through the courts before possibly going into effect.