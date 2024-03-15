Iowa libraries see increase in attempts to ban books

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – According to reports from the American Library Associations, there’s been a 92% increase in book targeted censorship.

The group says it’s the highest level they’ve ever seen in its 140-year existence.

The association also reported that Iowa is one of 17 states that attempted to censor more than 100 titles in 2023.

“We forget how often libraries are incubators of opportunity and advancement to society, and we start to question systems that the public have complete and total access to that have served us well for centuries,” said Sam Helmick, the community and access services coordinator at Iowa City Public Libraru.

An Iowa judge has put a hold on state laws banning books that have descriptions or visual depiction of a sex act from schools. The state has appealed, leaving school in limbo as they await a final decision.