Gov. Walz highlights nearly $30 million infrastructure repair plan

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz continues to make his pitch for spending money fixing roads, bridges and buildings across Minnesota.

He toured the Minneapolis Veterans Home on Wednesday to share more details on his $982 dollar infrastructure plan, one of several facilities he says need upgrades.

Walz’ plans call for spending nearly $13 million in preservation and $16 million for remodels to veterans homes across the state.

“It has aged, as we said, I think you’re going to see these buildings some of them are 130 years old,” started Walz. “It’s not going to get any cheaper, we think this is a smart investment. Our bonding ability is solid, and now’s the time to do it.”

The governor’s plans also calls for spending $22.5 million on a new state patrol headquarters