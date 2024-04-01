New state patrol headquarters proposed

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Gov. Tim Walz highlighted one of his top bonding bill requests a day before the legislature returns from Easter break.

Walz proposed $22 million for the planning and land acquisition for a new Minnesota State Patrol headquarters.

Currently, patrol offices are described as cramps; one room is used for everything from eating lunch, to meetings and talking with victims of car crashes.

In the new request, land would be acquired for a single new patrol headquarters, replacing smaller facilities scattered around the Twin Cities.

“It would bring all of these agencies, whether it’s commercial vehicles, whether it’s the crash investigations, whether it’s the crime units,” said Walz. “Bring all these investigators, all the work into a central location. Bring that energy of getting the work done together.”

According to state patrol Col. Matt Langer, a new site will be chosen once funding gains approval.

