Gar-Lin Dairy preps for Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour, second year in a row

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday is the big day many have been waiting for. Luke Bryan is bringing his Farm Tour back to Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota for the second year in a row.

Last year, nearly 20,000 people came out to see the country superstar. His crew started to set up on Friday but will be working early Saturday morning to make sure things are ready to go. One obstacle the farm is working around is the feeding center for the animals. It’s right across the street from the concert.

Related: Nighttime I-90 closures near Eyota for Luke Bryan concert

“Making sure that we get the cows fed on time, to get traffic off of the roads,” said Dana Allen-Tully, the President and Dairy Operations Manager of Gar-Lin Dairy Farm.

“Otherwise, our goal has been to keep everything at the dairy, for the animals, the same as a normal day.”

Money from the concert will not go directly to Gar-Lin. But, Luke Bryan is using it to give back to the farming community. Bryan is partnering with Bayer for the Take Care, Now Campaign. An effort to help alleviate “care deserts’ in rural and farm communities across the country. Care deserts are where access to healthy and affordable food, and healthcare is limited.

Related: Luke Bryan advocates for local farmer food and health access

“Really bang home the awareness and continue as the Farm Tour stays successful to keep remaining on my end, to remain to be very charitable and to always up the ante on that,” said Luke Bryan.

As of Friday morning, tickets are still available. They can be purchased, here.