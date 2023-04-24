WATCH: Funeral held Monday for retired Zumbrota police officer

(ABC 6 News) – The funeral for retired Zumbrota police officer, Gary Schroeder Jr. is being held Monday.

The service started at 11:00 a.m. and is being held at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Zumbrota.

Zumbrota Police shared the following statement on its social media last Tuesday:

“It is with deep sadness that the Zumbrota Police Department announces the death of retired Police Officer Gary Schroeder Jr, age 46. Gary faithfully served the community for 18 years before medically retiring at the end of 2020. In addition to serving with the Police Department, Gary served as a member of the Zumbrota Fire Department for many years. Gary fought a hard and courageous battle against PTSD attained in the line of duty. Gary died of suicide on April 17th, 2023. He will be fondly remembered for his hearty laugh and his deep love for his community. The Officers of the Zumbrota Police Department express our sincerest condolences to the Schroeder family, Gary’s friends and all of those who were blessed by his presence.” Zumbrota Police Department

